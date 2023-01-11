DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 3:57 p.m. Decatur officials have repaired and restored water to residents. City officials say that residents should turn on their water faucets inside and outside and flush the water line for a few minutes if the water is murky.

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Decatur announced a utility crew hit a water main on Ivan Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11.

The City says the break is affecting Ivan Street and possibly surrounding areas and that its water department is working to restore services.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience and says it will update as soon as services are restored.