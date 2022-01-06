City of Fayetteville accepts grant to create trust fund for climate refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville plans to create a trust fund to help aid refugees displaced by climate disasters such as fires, droughts and floods.

Dr. Dick Bennett, founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology, donated $100,00 to the city in order to establish the fund.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said in the City Council meeting when the resolution was brought forward that he and the rest of the council are grateful to Dr. Bennett for his donation.

“Dr. Bennet has been a mentor for me. I’ve known him for probably about 50 years and he’s always been compassionate and a caring individual — and I can’t thank him enough for his generous gift here tonight that he has given to this city,” Mayor Jordan said.

The resolution to accept the grant and establish the fund was passed unanimously.

The city is seeking out the best candidates to receive the money and hopes to accept more donations to keep the fund going in the future.

