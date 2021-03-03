City of Fayetteville approves pedal pub business

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council granted a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to a pedal pub business on March 2.

The Eclectic Bee, LLC was granted the certificate for up to ten pedal carriages in the city.

The City Council in April approved an ordinance allowing pedal carriages to operate within specific areas of the city.

The applicant stated during the discussion that she would start with two carriages but would like the flexibility to grow with public demand.

The council voted 8-0 to approve the resolution.

Pedal pubs are currently located in 22 states across the US.

