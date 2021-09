FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville has lifted the water conservation request after a water main break on Monday, September 20.

Fayetteville’s water storage tanks have now refilled following the break. Full water service is restored city-wide and the need for water conservation has been lifted.

The water is safe for consumption, and any air remaining in the lines should subside soon.

The break occurred near Sharon and Katherine Street.