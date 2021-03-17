City of Fayetteville offers guidance on American Rescue Plan for businesses, individuals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To assist businesses and individuals in navigating resources available through the American Rescue Plan, the City of Fayetteville is compiling information about each of the new programs, as well as about assistance programs already in place, on the City’s website.

In addition to stimulus payments, the act offers Restaurant Revitalization Grants, more funding for Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, expanded Child Tax Credits, and a return of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, among other programs.

Several of these programs have prioritization periods for women- and veteran-owned businesses and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. 

Fayetteville businesses are reminded that the current Paycheck Protection Program will expire at the end of March.

Information will be updated daily as additional program details become available.

For more info about the programs and who qualifies, visit the City of Fayetteville’s website.

