City of Gravette announces Christmas parade events

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette announced in a press release on Thursday, Dec. 2, that the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce, along with the City, will host the annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. on their Main Street.

According to a news release, the theme for the parade is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.” Anyone who wishes to participate in the parade can find the entry form here or pick one up at City Hall.

The release says winners will be announced for best use of Christmas lights, best use of theme and the most festive entry.

The parade is not the only event happening on Saturday. Prior to the parade, the Gravette Public Library will host an open house at 3:30 p.m.

There will be spiced cider, baked food offerings, and children will be able to select an ornament from a Christmas tree to take home.

After the parade, the news release says the city’s Historical Museum will also host an open house on the museum grounds, with decorations falling under the parade theme for all to enjoy.

The decorated Kindley home and Museum Annex will offer tours for guests, along with hot chocolates, cookies and free pictures with Santa available inside the museum.

Santa will also be handing out stockings to children with information on Christmas in the Gravette area in the 1940s.

There will be a police department versus fire department chili cook-off to end the night.