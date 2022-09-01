GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Power has been restored in the areas.
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette is reporting a large power outage that stretches to the Missouri and Oklahoma state lines, according to a Facebook post.
Poweroutage.us shows nearly 5,000 customers without power in Benton County. Many of the outages are coming from Empire District and Liberty Utilities.
The City of Gravette estimates a repair time of two hours, “hopefully sooner.”
