GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Power has been restored in the areas.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette is reporting a large power outage that stretches to the Missouri and Oklahoma state lines, according to a Facebook post.

Poweroutage.us shows nearly 5,000 customers without power in Benton County. Many of the outages are coming from Empire District and Liberty Utilities.

The City of Gravette estimates a repair time of two hours, “hopefully sooner.”

This story will be updated once power is restored.