City of Prairie Grove holds benefit dinner for Officer Tyler Franks

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Prairie Grove held a benefit meal for Officer Tyler Franks Saturday afternoon.

The fire department organized the event with Tyson Foods donating chicken.

Many residents of Prairie Grove pitched in to donate pies and other side dishes.

Shawn Fidler of the Prairie Grove fire department says he’s grateful for the city participating in the event.

“Everybody all around the community came together to make this whole thing happen,” Fidler said.

The event took place at the high school, with a line stretched around the block.

Each meal was $1-, with all proceeds going to Officer Franks.