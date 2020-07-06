City of Rogers passes ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers voted to require residents to wear face coverings in public both in and outdoors.

In a special city council meeting, council members approved an ordinance that requires people to wear masks in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance states Rogers Police will educate and encourage members of the public who decline to wear face masks regarding the efficacy of wearing masks according to the ADH guidance.

People who decline to comply with the mask requirement of any local business, law enforcement has the authority to remove people from the premise.

This comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order Friday, July 3 that allowed cities to mandate mask use.

The ordinance in part below:

Related Content Governor Hutchinson to allow cities in Arkansas to pass mask mandates

Section 1: Upon consultation with the ADH and the Governor’s Office, the City of Rogers,

Arkansas shall require the usage of facial coverings according to ADH guidance in an effort to help

curb the spread of Covid-19, in particular to protect the most vulnerable members of our

community, as well as to ensure that the hard won progress made by the citizens of Arkansas in

reopening our shared economy is preserved.

Section 2: The City of Rogers, Arkansas has hereby determined that local law enforcement

and other city officials will act in a support capacity to local businesses that wish to enforce the use

of masks upon their premises. Law enforcement, acting in such a support capacity, shall educate

and encourage members of the public who decline to wear facial coverings regarding the efficacy

of wearing such coverings according to the ADH guidance on facial coverings released on June 19,

Law enforcement may additionally act in a support capacity to local businesses by educating

individuals who decline to comply with the facial covering requirement of any local business that

the individual must abide by that requirement or leave the premises.

Section 3: The Rogers City Clerk is hereby directed to print and mail this ordinance to all

businesses within the municipal limits as soon as practical, for display in a prominent area of the

business or on the primary entrance way.

Section 4: An emergency is declared to exist, and because of the need for immediate

response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency factors considered in declaring an

emergency is the infectious rate of COVID-19, the rapid use of protective equipment across all

sectors, the fatality rate, and the fatality rate if the virus is left unchecked. Therefore, an

emergency is hereby declared to exist and this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from the date of passage and approval.

Section 5: Severability Provision: If any part of this Ordinance is held invalid, the remainder of

this Ordinance shall continue in effect as if such invalid portion never existed; and

Section 6: Repeal of Conflicting Provisions: All ordinances, resolutions or orders of the City

Council, or parts of the same, in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed to the extent of such conflict.

The full ordinance can be found on the City of Rogers’ website.