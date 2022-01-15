City of Springdale announces new Police Chief hire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —  The Springdale Civil Service Commission held a special public meeting Saturday to announce Frank Gamble has been hired as the city’s next Police Chief. Mike Peters, current Police Chief, announced his retirement in December 2021.

Peters said he is very excited about the future of the Springdale Police Department and is confident that Gamble will be a great leader.

“Chief Gamble will have an easy transition since he has served in a leadership role with the department for several years,” Peters said. “He will do a great job and serve the department and community well.” 

Peters’ last day will be Monday, January 31, 2022. Gamble is currently Assistant Chief and will officially begin his new role as Police Chief on February 1. 

