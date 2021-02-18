City officials provide updates on local road conditions

Roadside signs and directions to Fayetteville and Bentonville along Interstate 49 in Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – City officials around Northwest Arkansas are providing updates on current road conditions in the region on the morning of Thursday, February 18.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan said in a Facebook post at 7.a.m. that Interstate 49 is mostly clear, and main roads, including College, School, Township, North, and Cleveland, are mostly clear with some slick spots, so if you travel on them, proceed with caution.

“Side streets are slick, but the road crews are making headway and will continue to work clearing those today,” said Jordan. “I think today we will see a real difference on side streets. Again I want to thank everyone for patience. We will get to your neighborhood streets as soon as possible.”

In Centerton, Mayor Bill Edwards says roads are passable. Main roads are in “good shape,” he says, and side roads still have snow and some patches of ice but “are passable if you go slow.”

“I would recommend everyone still use caution and slow down and leave plenty of following distance and plenty of time to get to your destination,” Edwards said.

You can always use the interactive map on IDrivearkansas.com to take a look at current road conditions in your area.

Additional updates will be added to this article as they become available.