UPDATE (12:04 p.m.) — IDriveArkansas reports that traffic is cleared after an hour and nine minutes.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — IDriveArkansas reports that a jackknifed semi has shut down all lanes of traffic on SH 340 near the Missouri state line Saturday morning.

The accident is reportedly 1.1 miles west of SH 94.

ArDOT has not yet reported any injuries.

