BENTONVILLE, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — Coler Mountain Bike Preserve announced the opening of its newest feature “The Rise” stairway, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 18.

According to a press release, the grand opening will begin at 7 a.m. with a word from Peel Compton Foundations executive director, Debra Layton, and the first ascent by local running groups.

Airship Café at Coler will serve a specialty drink celebrating the opening and Sunny Day Events will complete the celebrations with a DJ set and special mocktail at 4 p.m.

Coler says the stairway will serve its pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest preserve point. Bikes, one-wheels, strollers, and scooters are not allowed to ride on or be carried up or down the stairs.

Designed by Modus Studios, The Rise was inspired by workout stairs in Santa Monica, Calif. It is constructed of steel and rough-sawn cedar. The journey ascends 185 steps and is equal to 11 flights of stairs.

The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the Greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, Coler says to park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new feature to Coler Mountain Bike Preserve”, said Executive Director, Debra Layton. “The Rise will add new exercise and training opportunities to our growing community in Bentonville, Arkansas.”