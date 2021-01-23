Collier Drug holds vaccine clinic for education staff at University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Education staff at the University of Arkansas got their COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday.

Collier Drug partnered with the U of A nursing school and emergency response team to administer shots.

Staff and Graduate Assistants who are required to be on campus were encouraged to line up for a vaccine even though a vaccination isn’t mandatory.

U of A professor Christy Smith said she thought the clinic was well-run.

“You could tell there was a lot of work that had gone into making it as seamless as possible. Very quick. In and out. Everyone was very–you know, sort of an air of excitement,” Smith said.

Emails were sent to eligible employees to serve as documentation in order to receive their vaccines.