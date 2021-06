FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will host a blood drive Wednesday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood-mobile on the Fayetteville square.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and have a chance to win a grand prize of more than $12,000.

Masks will be required for donors.