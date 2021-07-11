Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host Northwest Arkansas blood drives

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting two blood drives this week in Northwest Arkansas.

Those who wish to donate can do so at the Springdale donor center Monday on S. Thompson Rd, or the Bentonville donor center on SE Walton Blvd. on Tuesday.

Each drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Each location will be hosting a ‘t-shirt pop up sale’ where donors will receive the latest ‘make s’more memories’ shirt, as well as a voucher to receive a vintage shirt from past drives.

Those who are unable to donate can still buy vintage shirts for $3 while supplies last.

CBCO leaders said appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome for this event. To sign up, go to https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.