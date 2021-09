BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community is invited to show their support for a police officer in the intensive care unit.

Bella Vista officer Chris Cummins is currently in the ICU at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. According to his girlfriend, Cummins is fighting COVID pneumonia.

Anyone is encouraged to stop by the left lawn of the hospital for a prayer vigil for Officer Cummins and his doctors Monday September 20 at 6:00 p.m.