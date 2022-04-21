ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friends, family and classmates remembered Rogers teen, Alexus Nguyen on Thursday night.

The community gathered for a vigil at Rogers High School to honor the life of Alexus who was found dead inside a car last week.

People who knew Alexus described her as caring and selfless. Her mom, Laquita Nguyen, said she always put others ahead of herself.

“She always wanted to help, always joking around,” Nguyen said. “She was never like a serious person she always made us laugh.”

Nguyen said she was grateful for the community coming out to support her family.

“I’m thankful for everybody that showed up in support of her,” Nguyen said.

Rogers High School will provide counseling for any student who needs it.