Community Services Clearinghouse gives away gifts, food for Christmas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clients of Community Services Clearinghouse in Fort Smith were able to pick up gifts and food for Christmas Saturday.

The goal of the program is to provide a full Christmas to more than 100 kids of clients that come to the clearinghouse for food, but also to provide gifts to more than 50 seniors.

Executive Director of Community Services Clearinghouse, Tami Kuhns said that organizers were excited to get to help out clients this holiday season.

“Everyone that’s coming today is getting not only their gifts but they’re getting a holiday food box, which is a turkey and all the sides so we’re super excited,” she said. “So most of these are the clients that we see all year long. Cancer patients going through cancer treatment, elderly raising grandkids and things like that.”

The program is community funded with no money used from the clearinghouse budget.