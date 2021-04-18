Construction requires lane closure on I-49 at Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires a lane closure on I-49, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews are expected to close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange. The lane will be closed during overnight hours in order to pave.

The lane will be closed April 19 – 23 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Police will enforce traffic control as work gets underway.

The project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers