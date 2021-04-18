Construction requires lane closure on I-49 at Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires a lane closure on I-49, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Crews are expected to close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange. The lane will be closed during overnight hours in order to pave.

The lane will be closed April 19 – 23 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Police will enforce traffic control as work gets underway.

The project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville.