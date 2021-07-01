Coolwag to host July 4th weekend event featuring diving dogs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Coolwag, the locally owned doggy daycare and boarding hotel, is hosting a dog diving event with the North America Diving Dogs (NADD) on Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5.

Dogs will participate in events including the Air Retrieve, the Hydro Dash, and the
Distance Jump. Each dog is encouraged to run the length of the dock and jump as far as they
can and land in the water, with the judges measuring distance of jump and speed of the dash.

“Try-its” are available for dogs who want to take their first dive. Those interested in signing their dog up for a try-it can register onsite.

Dogs participating can also attend the Coolwag Regional Qualifier event on August
20-22, and will have the opportunity to qualify for the national competition hosted in Springfield,
Missouri later this year.

