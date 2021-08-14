Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,117 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health dashboard recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Saturday, August 14.

There are 25,721 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,452 people are hospitalized and 291 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,445.

Of the state’s 3,173,450 vaccine doses, 2,510,503 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 351,008 people have received only their first dose, while 1,123,588 people are fully vaccinated.