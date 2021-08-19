Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,549 new cases, 16 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson reported in his weekly press briefing that Arkansas has a total of 3,549 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, August 19.

There are 24,787 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. 

A total of 1,410 people are hospitalized and 331 are on ventilators. 

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,581. 

Of the state’s 3,254,980 vaccine doses, 2556,215 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 354,396 people have received only their first dose, while 1,145,097 people are fully vaccinated.

