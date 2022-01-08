Coronavirus in Arkansas: 8,171 new cases, 10,808 additional vaccine doses administered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports an additional 8,171 new cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State for Saturday, January 8.

As of the last report, 16 Arkansans have died due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 9,314.

57,382 cases of COVID-19 are currently active, a 6,672 increase over the previous day.

An additional 10,808 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since the last report.

362,632 individuals are now partially immunized, an increase of 1,591, while 1,517,314 are fully immunized, an increase of 1,763.

37 individuals have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals to 970.

Ventilator use decreased by four, bringing the total number of hospitalized individuals on ventilators to 131.

The top three counties reporting new cases of the virus are:

  • Pulaski – 1,482
  • Benton – 636
  • Washington – 606

