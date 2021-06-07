Counting Crows coming to Walmart AMP in September

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Counting Crows will make a stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, September 18.

Joining Counting Crows for their Butter Miracle 2021 Tour will be Sean Barna and Matt Sucich.

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award® nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy® nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m and range from $35 to $129.50 plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by calling 479.443.5600 or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers.