COVID-19 case confirmed in Harrison

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway were notified this evening by the Arkansas Department of Health that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Harrison.

No additional information has been provided to local officials at this time.

Citizens and area residents are urged to remain calm and practice social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and local healthcare experts.

For questions about COVID-19 call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847, email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH at CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov, or contact North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at 870-414-4010.