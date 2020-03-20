Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

COVID-19 case confirmed in Harrison

Northwest Arkansas News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway were notified this evening by the Arkansas Department of Health that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Harrison.

No additional information has been provided to local officials at this time.

Citizens and area residents are urged to remain calm and practice social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and local healthcare experts.

For questions about COVID-19 call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847, email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH at CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov, or contact North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at 870-414-4010.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories