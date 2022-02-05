ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are still needing to get tested for COVID-19 despite the winter weather that hit the area earlier in the week slowing things down.

The testing clinic at Mercy Northwest was delayed Saturday morning due to weather conditions, opening at 10:00 a.m.

Contract worker Jennifer McLelland says two weeks ago they were testing 5- to 600 people a day; and even though numbers have been declining, they’re still busy.

“We’ve been steady today. We’ve had a constant flow of people. The National Guard has been an incredible help to us. They were the ones out here helping,” she said. “I mean, they help with everything we do. So, we will be very sad to see them go on Wednesday.”

McLelland also said it’s important that they’re out there, no matter the weather, to make sure that those who need proof of PCR tests can get them so they can return to work or school.