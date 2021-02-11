COVID-19 vaccine clinic —delayed opening NW Medical Center-Bentonville

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville on Thursday, February 11, will open a bit later because of inclement weather, according to System Director Christina Bull.

Thursday’s clinic will begin at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday’s, February 12, clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hospital does have an appropriate supply of second doses.

Do not come to the vaccine clinic if weather or road conditions are too dangerous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers