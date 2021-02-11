COVID-19 vaccine clinic —delayed opening NW Medical Center-Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville on Thursday, February 11, will open a bit later because of inclement weather, according to System Director Christina Bull.

Thursday’s clinic will begin at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday’s, February 12, clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hospital does have an appropriate supply of second doses.

Do not come to the vaccine clinic if weather or road conditions are too dangerous.