HINDSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tradition that began in 1954 returned this weekend as crafters from across the Ozarks were in attendance at the 69th War Eagle Fair.

The weather this weekend provided the perfect getaway for those looking for handmade goods in the more than 250 booths. The event sees plenty of people who have been coming to the fair for years

Craig Goforth, one of the vendors at War Eagle, said they were more than prepared to serve the growing crowd.

“We projected that attendance was going to be up. A couple of other events weren’t happening this weekend, so we knew there was going to be an influx, there certainly has been which we’re thankful for,” said Goforth.

The 69th War Eagle Fair wraps up on Sunday. If you haven’t had a chance to visit, the fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and parking is five dollars per car.