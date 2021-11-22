UPDATE: Armed man taken into custody after manhunt in Crawford County, Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect has been taken into custody.

It is not clear if the suspect was taken into custody in Crawford County or Washington County.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation by the Arkansas State Police. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting state police in the investigation.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the search has moved into Washington County.

Residents in the northern portion of the county should call Arkansas State Police Dispatch at (479) 783-5195 if they see some matching the description below.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon that law enforcement is on the lookout for an individual they believe to be armed near Mountainburg.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 180 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt in the Rumpus Ridge area.

Officers suspect he is carrying a gun and encourage anyone who sees him not to approach, but call 911.