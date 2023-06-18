BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Parks and Recreation held a grand opening for Creekside Park on Saturday.

The park is home to Northwest Arkansas’s first regulation cricket field as well as eight lighted pickleball courts, a destination splash pad, a playground, a shaded picnic pavilion with smaller shaded tables, a maintenance building, a 1.6-mile bike trail called the Little Osage Creek Trail and Bentonville’s first illuminated dog park.

David Wright, the director of Bentonville Parks and Recreation, said parks help build community.

“We have a parks system because we want to build a community through public spaces and when I say community I’m not always talking about roads and buildings, I’m just talking about community spirit, being with your neighbors enjoying the place you live because the people that live there with you,” said Wright.

Creekside Park is located at 3104 SW Bright Road in southwest Bentonville.