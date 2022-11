Crews battle a morning fire on Thanksgiving Day. Courtesy of the Rogers Fire Department Facebook Page.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers, Pea Ridge, and other fire departments responded to a two-alarm structural fire in Pea Ridge on Thanksgiving morning.

Upon arrival, crews reported a swelling with heavy fire from a detached garage threatening another house near the intersection of South Curtis Avenue and Henry Little Circle.

No injuries have been reported at this time with flames contained.