Crews respond to apartment fire in Fayetteville, sends one to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large apartment fire in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Marshal, the Fayetteville Fire Department, along with crews from Springdale, responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex off S. Shiloh Drive.

According to the Battalion Chief, the residents were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to make it out of the building.

One occupant was transported to Washington Regional with minor burns and smoke inhalation, he said.

One firefighter also suffered a heat-related injury.

Warning: Video contains some explicit language

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

