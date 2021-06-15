Crews respond to apartment fire in Fayetteville, sends one to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large apartment fire in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Marshal, the Fayetteville Fire Department, along with crews from Springdale, responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex off S. Shiloh Drive.

#BREAKING : Fayetteville Fire 🔥 crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a townhome complex near Shiloh Dr & MLK Jr. Blvd. @KNWAFOX24 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/NC10oUXYWt — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) June 15, 2021

According to the Battalion Chief, the residents were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to make it out of the building.

One occupant was transported to Washington Regional with minor burns and smoke inhalation, he said.

One firefighter also suffered a heat-related injury.

Warning: Video contains some explicit language

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.