UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after car crashes into building at Siloam Springs Intermediate School

UPDATE: One woman has died after the single-vehicle crash in Siloam Springs on Sunday, February 28.

Natalia Wiggins, 25, died on Tuesday, March 2.

The two other people involved in the crash are still hospitalized.

Charges could be filed and toxicology reports are pending, according to Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at Siloam Springs Intermediate School Sunday night.

The vehicle reportedly struck a building on school grounds.

Siloam Springs fire department said in a statement that victims were trapped inside the vehicle.

The SSFD Incident Commander reportedly requested a second ground ambulance and an air ambulance.

Officials encourage anyone out driving to avoid the area if possible.

Police say three people were transported to a local hospital. No word has been released yet on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.