UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after car crashes into building at Siloam Springs Intermediate School

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: One woman has died after the single-vehicle crash in Siloam Springs on Sunday, February 28.

Natalia Wiggins, 25, died on Tuesday, March 2.

The two other people involved in the crash are still hospitalized.

Charges could be filed and toxicology reports are pending, according to Siloam Springs Police Captain Derek Spicer.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at Siloam Springs Intermediate School Sunday night.

The vehicle reportedly struck a building on school grounds.

Siloam Springs fire department said in a statement that victims were trapped inside the vehicle.

The SSFD Incident Commander reportedly requested a second ground ambulance and an air ambulance.

Officials encourage anyone out driving to avoid the area if possible.

Police say three people were transported to a local hospital. No word has been released yet on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers