Crisis Stabilization Unit expected to reopen in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An alternative to jail could be available again soon in Washington County.

The Crisis Stabilization Unit shut down in June after it ran out of funding.

It gives officers an option other than jail when dealing with a person facing a mental health crisis.

UAMS will help operate the facility but an opening date hasn’t been announced yet.

Sarah Moore from the Arkansas Criminal Justice Coalition says this vital resource needs to be reopened soon.

“I think January of next year is too late and that we need to see some urgency,” Moore said. “The doors have been closed since the end of June, 6 months — when we know there are parts of our population suffering like this — is too long.”

UAMS spokesperson David Wise says UAMS is completely committed to getting the CSU reopened.

The county says as long as the legislature adequately funds this program, UAMS will be the provider for years to come.