Sunday marked 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out suicide missions.

People in Northwest Arkansas spent the anniversary day honoring those whose lives were lost.

FOX24’s Rebecca Brown was live in Bella Vista where a memorial concert took place and said the concert was “absolutely beautiful,” providing a space for everyone to come and release any type of emotions they were feeling.

Rebecca Harold and Lynn Yew Evers were the performers for Sunday’s concert at Mildred B. Cooper chapel where they dedicated their performances to lives that were lost on 9/11.

“It was important to just remember and bring people in some meditative music,” Harold said.

Harold says she always felt like music heals people, and even though it’s been 21 years since this historic event happened, she feels people still need healing.

“What it means for me a lot of deep healing is a chance to share my music with people and have live music affect people”

Evers said she hopes the people who attended Sunday’s concert felt that sense of comfort and relief.

“It’s pretty much a healing and hoping that this music will bring everyone together in unity.”

Evers says she knows what music does for her in her personal life and just hopes that it offers that same level for those that need it.

“It’s an unforgettable and very sad event and I’m very thankful that Rebecca invited me to share my own original pieces.”

Harold says she hopes tonight offers an abundance of emotions for people to let out that they have probably been feeling for years.

“It’s not only about the grieving, but allowing ourselves to feel the joy and feel anything, whatever it is that we may get from our music,” she said.

The two musicians said their hearts go out to everyone during this time and they were thankful for the concert’s turnout.