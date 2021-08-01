Crowds gather to protest Mercy hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crowds lined S. Promenade Blvd. Sunday to protest Mercy Northwest Arkansas hospital’s decision to require employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Protestors held signs describing the requirement as “medical tyrrany,” and stating “unvaccinated lives matter.”

The protest lasted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Mercy officials said the decision to require inoculations for employees was one made out of a concern for the safety of not just staff, but patients as well.

“It is essential that we take these steps in order to protect the health of our co-workers and our patients at Mercy,” said Dr. William Sistrunk, Mercy infectious disease specialist.

The deadline for hospital employees to receive their vaccines is September 30.