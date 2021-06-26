Crowds invited to line the streets in support as Officer Apple’s body is transported to Little Rock

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sunday Morning at 7:00 a.m. the body of Officer Apple will be escorted from the Benton County Corners Office, located at 1275 Melissa Dr. Bentonville Ar. to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

The escort will take Melissa Dr. and turn East onto 14th street, from 14th street to Hwy 49 and from Hwy 49 to Hwy 40.

Deputies say all are welcome to line the streets between Melissa and I-40 to honor Officer Apple as the escort passes by.

