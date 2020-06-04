Crystal Bridges and the Momentary to reopen on June 10

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary will reopen to the public with new safety restrictions on June 10, the museum announced in a release on Thursday.

The measures include free timed tickets to ensure limited attendance, touchless transactions, increased sanitation, and signage with health and social distancing information.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of staff, volunteers, and visitors,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity & inclusion officer of Crystal Bridges. “Our team has been carefully monitoring the changing landscape and we are grateful for our local partners, health officials, and peer institutions who have provided guidance. We worked with the State of Arkansas Department of Health on a plan for a measured reopening that prioritizes safety, and that plan is now approved by the state.”

The museum’s temporary exhibition, Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal… has been extended — and is now free — through July 13 at Crystal Bridges, while State of the Art 2020 will be extended with the full exhibition on view at both locations through July 12.

Some areas, such as the Frank Lloyd Wright House, James Turrell’s Skyspace, Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room, and the Studio art-making space at Crystal Bridges will remain closed until further notice due to limited space for distancing, the museum said in the release.

