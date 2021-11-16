Crystal Bridges appoints Walton family member as new chairperson

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After celebrating its 10-year anniversary recently, Crystal Bridges Museum of Art will see a new chairperson on its board of directors.

Olivia Walton will become the new leader of the board, the museum announced on Nov. 16. Founder and former chairperson, Alice Walton, will transition into a board member position after being chairperson since the museum’s opening.

“I’m delighted to have Olivia step into this leadership role,” said Alice Walton. “Over the past several years, I’ve founded new organizations focused on the arts as well as health and well-being, and I’d like to focus more fully on my board chair roles at these entities.”

Olivia joined the Crystal Bridges board in 2019 and has gained leader experience through guiding the opening of The Momentary and will continue as chair of the Momentary in addition to her role with the board of Crystal Bridges.

“I am a big believer in Alice’s vision to create access for all and to welcome all,” said Olivia Walton. “I’m excited to continue our work to expand our physical space, expand our definition of art, and ensure that visitors feel a sense of belonging at both Crystal Bridges and the Momentary.”