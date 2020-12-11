Crystal Bridges asks for community feedback on ‘Convergence’

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville is asking for public feedback on its upcoming 4-acre ‘community playscape’ called Convergence.

The collaborative project between Crystal Bridges and the Amazeum will be a free, outdoor, family-friendly play space “inspired by arts, science, nature and design, inclusive for guests of all ages.”

Located at the southeast side of the museum’s campus where the two properties meet, ‘Convergence’ is still in its design phase, and the museum is inviting the public to give their anonymous feedback on the concept and how they might see themselves using the space.

The museum shared the following video explaining more about the project before asking a series of questions:

“This is a great opportunity for us to design a space for our community that merges the expertise of our two institutions featuring art, nature, math, and science in new and exciting ways,” a voice says in the video. “We hope that people from all generations will find this a place they can visit often and explore different areas each time.”

“Think about the Convergence being a set of discoveries that takes you through nature, navigating different layers of play and fun, full of opportunities to walk down to a creek, soar up into the trees in the canopy, or gather around to engage in interactive installations.”

The design for the project is funded by the Walton Family Foundation’s Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program.

The timeline for construction is still in development and will be shared at a later date, according to Crystal Bridges.

Click here to participate in the survey.