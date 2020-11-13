Crystal Bridges receives large donation from Windgate Foundation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Windgate Foundation made a $17.5 million donation to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The money donated will go toward staffing and research and getting permanent pieces for the museum.

“We are grateful to the visionaries at Windgate Foundation who have been champions of craft and fervent supporters of arts education at the museum,” Executive Director of Crystal Bridges Rod Bigelow says.

The Windgate gift focuses on extending and elevating dialogue around craft in American art for the past, present, and future.

