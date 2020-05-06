Crystal Bridges to display artwork outside hospitals, senior living facilities

One of nine artworks that will be featured in the postcard campaign. Artwork by Stacey Bates. (Courtesy: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are organizing a new ‘Social Connecting Campaign’ to help those who may be suffering from the effects of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, including patients in hospitals and residents at senior living facilities.

Nine local artists have been prompted to create line drawings in response to the word “TOGETHER” to “bring comfort and joy.” Artists include Kenny Arredondo, Stacey Bates, Kinya Christian, Tram Colwin, Leana Fischer, Octavio Logo, Matt Miller, Hannah L. Newsome, and Alan Rodriguez.

Large-scale paintings of the drawings will be displayed outside hospitals and senior living facilities in May and June, the museum says.

Line drawing versions of the artwork will also be printed on postcards, and the public is invited to color the drawings and “write a friendly message of hope” that will be delivered to someone in a hospital or senior living facility.

One of nine artworks that will be featured in the postcard campaign. Artwork by Alan Rodriguez. (Courtesy: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art)

Crystal Bridges says the public can participate in the postcard campaign by following these instructions:

POSTCARD PICKUP

You can pick up postcards on May 6th and 7th from 12-2pm at either the Crystal Bridges Shuttle Stop (at the front entrance) or the Momentary Shuttle Stop (along E street). Staff wearing PPE will hand you postcards as you “drive-thru.”

RETURN POSTCARDS BY MAY 15

You can return your completed postcards to a dropbox located at the Crystal Bridges front entrance anytime beginning May 7th. We hope to distribute our first delivery of postcards very soon, so please try to return your completed cards by May 15.

Visit the museum’s website for more information on Crystal Bridge’s response to COVID-19 and updates on its Social Connecting Campaign.