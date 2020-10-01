Cupcakes & Cocktails virtual telethon to help fight SMA

Northwest Arkansas News

KNWA and FOX24 are teaming up with The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation to help fight Spinal Muscular Atrophy, also known as SMA.

You can donate now at www.imwithmiller.com or by Venmo @miller-woodruff-87. 

Three days of virtual fundraising for The Miller McNeil Woodruff Foundation will begin this Thursday, October 1st with an all-day telethon on KNWA, FOX24 and KXNW.

The foundation will also be hosting an online auction that will open for bidding at 10:00 am on Thursday and close at 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 3rd.

