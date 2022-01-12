Cyclo-cross World Championships give details for Fayetteville event

German Simon Geschke, far right, tries to break away for the peloton during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169 kilometers (105 miles) with start in Pas de la Case and finish in Saint Gaudens, France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville, Ark. will be hosting the 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Jan. 28-30, marking just the second time the event has ever been held in the U.S.

According to the event’s website, organizers are presenting a purpose-built, world-class course at Centennial Park for athletes from 30+ countries to compete in seven events over three days.

Olympic gold medalists, national and world champions, Tour de France stage winners, and cycling stars will be competing for the championship.

Events included are the Elite Men and Women, Under 23 Men and Women, Junior Men and Women, and Team Relay, with courses featuring short steep hills and obstacles that may require dismounting and running with bikes.

An opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27 in downtown Fayetteville at 5:30 p.m. with the first race speeding off at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 will feature more races, as 11 a.m. on Saturday sees the UCI Women Junior Championships, followed by the Men Under 23 Championships at 1 p.m., and the Women Elite Championships at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, the final day, will have the UCI Men Junior Championships, Women Under 23 Championships, and the Men Elite Championships. All events will be held at the same time as Saturday.

The overall weekend event will also feature a festival celebrating health and wellness, everything cycling, and the sites and sounds of Northwest Arkansas, the release said.

Organizers said the event will be held rain or shine, with the last event held in the U.S. taking place in Louisville, Ky. in 2013.