ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dates for the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G were announced by tournament officials on Wednesday.

The 2024 edition of the tournament will take place September 23-29 at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, according to a press release.

“The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G continues to be a staple in the region and maintains its commitment to being an affordable and accessible event to all,” said Jennifer R. Jackson, Walmart Senior Vice President, Merchandising. “Through the return of #NWAChampionship Week next fall, we are thrilled to continue offering Northwest Arkansas a way to celebrate our diverse and growing community.”

Ticket and volunteer opportunities for the tournament will be announced in early 2024. More information can be found here or by following the tournament’s social media @NWAChampionship.

The 2023 NWA Championship concluded on October 1 with South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu winning the tournament by three strokes and picking up her first win on the LPGA Tour. It was the second consecutive year a rookie won the NWA Championship.