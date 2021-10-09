Day at Osage Park celebrates community in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Bentonville came together Saturday to celebrate community and Osage Park!

The event was filled with different opportunities for people to learn, play and eat with members of the community.

The entire park was filled with different activities, from pickleball and an archery range to food vendors and dog-friendly activities at the newly opened dog park.

Lucie Patton of the Peel Compton Foundation says its great to see the community come together and have fun.

“We’re really excited. Obviously moving a date can kind of impact an event, but we’re really excited that everyone’s coming out to this event, we’re gonna have live music later and a lot of fun,” Patton said.

Local food trucks were also at the event, as well as a beer garden hosted by the Bentonville Brewing Company.