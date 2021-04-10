Dead tree in road due to severe weather leads to wreck near Lake Wedington

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas man is reeling from the effects of last night’s storm.

James Thompson was driving to his home on Old Wedington Toad when he approached a car with its brights on. It was at that moment when the accident occurred.

Thompson hit a log in the middle of the road with a limb crashing through his front windshield.

However, Thompson says dead trees in the road is a common occurrence.

“There’s lots of dead trees on this highway through the national forest. Every time it rains there’s one in the road. I don’t know why the state can’t do anything about it,” Thompson said.

Although he is upset that this happened to his truck, he is happy that he wasn’t driving a car.

