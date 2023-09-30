BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Decatur man is dead after a crash that took place Thursday night, according to a crash report.

Neng Vang, 41, was driving a 2006 GMC eastbound on Highway 102 near Limekiln Road around 9:20 p.m. when he “traveled off the roadway to the left, over-corrected to the right and overturned,” according to the report.

Vang was ejected and the vehicle came to a stop on the south side of the road “on its top facing west,” the report said.

Vang died on the scene and no further information was given.