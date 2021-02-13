Decatur Police Chief awarded Benton County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp announced Saturday that Police Chief Steven Grizzle was awarded Benton County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The award was presented by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in Benton.

 “It’s my honor to recognize our law enforcement officers from around the state for their dedication to protecting Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Every day, these brave men and women leave their families without knowing if they will safely return home. Today’s recipients have gone above and beyond for all of us and we are grateful for their dedication and sacrifice.”

Mayor Tharp said in a release that he echoes the Attorney General’s statements.

 “Everyday Chief Griz is on the streets of our city protecting all of us,” said Tharp.

Chief Grizzle is a second generation law enforcement officer, following his father in law enforcement. 

